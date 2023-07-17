Update from Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $239.01 in the prior trading day, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed at $241.26, up 0.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5730354 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $242.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $238.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PANW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on May 24, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $225 from $210 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Klarich Lee sold 45,000 shares for $254.09 per share. The transaction valued at 11,433,892 led to the insider holds 185,212 shares of the business.

ZUK NIR sold 36,000 shares of PANW for $9,144,470 on Jul 03. The EVP, Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,630,898 shares after completing the transaction at $254.01 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Paul Josh D., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 250 shares for $255.10 each. As a result, the insider received 63,775 and left with 28,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PANW now has a Market Capitalization of 73.79B and an Enterprise Value of 73.78B. As of this moment, Palo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 378.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 59.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 128.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $258.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 222.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 303.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 22.58M with a Short Ratio of 22.58M, compared to 19.52M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 36 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.27. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 40 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $4.5.

Revenue Estimates

34 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 24.40% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.68B and the low estimate is $8.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.