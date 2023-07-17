Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)

In the latest session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) closed at $4.96 down -4.89% from its previous closing price of $5.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2369002 shares were traded. ALLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9001.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares for $6.85 per share. The transaction valued at 20,550 led to the insider holds 577,677 shares of the business.

Bhavnagri Veer sold 3,000 shares of ALLO for $21,120 on Jan 17. The General Counsel now owns 580,677 shares after completing the transaction at $7.04 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Bhavnagri Veer, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $7.53 each. As a result, the insider received 42,186 and left with 583,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLO now has a Market Capitalization of 723.37M and an Enterprise Value of 351.85M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3803.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50k whereas that against EBITDA is -1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLO has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0405.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALLO has traded an average of 2.76M shares per day and 2.35M over the past ten days. A total of 144.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.55M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 38.18M with a Short Ratio of 38.18M, compared to 40.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.18% and a Short% of Float of 41.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.69 and -$3.06.