Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for RXO Inc. (RXO)

In the latest session, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) closed at $20.37 down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $20.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 900785 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RXO Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.38B and an Enterprise Value of 2.87B. As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RXO has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 886.29k over the past ten days. A total of 116.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.71% stake in the company. Shares short for RXO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 2.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.87 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.