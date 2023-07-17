Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Shares Rise by 3.73% to Close at $22.22

As of close of business last night, Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.22, up 3.73% from its previous closing price of $21.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814458 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRDN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Meisner Lara sold 27 shares for $28.35 per share. The transaction valued at 765 led to the insider holds 29,971 shares of the business.

Meisner Lara sold 2,269 shares of VRDN for $63,577 on Jun 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 29,971 shares after completing the transaction at $28.02 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Meisner Lara, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,126 shares for $25.02 each. As a result, the insider received 128,253 and left with 29,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRDN now has a Market Capitalization of 958.40M and an Enterprise Value of 724.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 543.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 438.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRDN traded 764.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.68M. Insiders hold about 1.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 6.75M, compared to 5.69M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.66% and a Short% of Float of 16.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.69, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.33 and -$6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.35. EPS for the following year is -$4.93, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.54 and -$5.89.