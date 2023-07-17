Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) closed the day trading at $0.32 down -37.39% from the previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1890 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1862996 shares were traded. VVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5197 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2907.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VVOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Huntsman Ronald Kirk bought 14,000 shares for $0.53 per share. The transaction valued at 7,420 led to the insider holds 86,521 shares of the business.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk bought 15,000 shares of VVOS for $8,050 on Jun 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 72,521 shares after completing the transaction at $0.54 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 21 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 10 and bolstered with 57,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.47M and an Enterprise Value of 4.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VVOS is 2.77, which has changed by -7,767.61% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VVOS has reached a high of $2.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4287, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6140.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VVOS traded about 160.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VVOS traded about 296.59k shares per day. A total of 24.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.02M. Insiders hold about 16.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VVOS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 70.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 245.62k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.3M to a low estimate of $3.99M. As of the current estimate, Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.18M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.07M, an increase of 19.40% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.02M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.2M and the low estimate is $27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.