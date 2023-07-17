Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) closed at $13.18 in the last session, down -3.37% from day before closing price of $13.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628350 shares were traded. WWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WWW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when LAUDERBACK BRENDA J sold 3,050 shares for $13.68 per share. The transaction valued at 41,724 led to the insider holds 32,345 shares of the business.

Long Nicholas T. bought 10,000 shares of WWW for $161,300 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 26,334 shares after completing the transaction at $16.13 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, BOROMISA JEFFREY M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $10.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,049,000 and bolstered with 156,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WWW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.05B and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWW has reached a high of $24.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WWW traded on average about 891.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 681.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.47% stake in the company. Shares short for WWW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 5.43M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WWW is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $580.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $582.02M to a low estimate of $578.3M. As of the current estimate, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $713.6M, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $677.92M, a decrease of -1.90% over than the figure of -$18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $708.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.