X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed at $1.88 in the last session, down -0.53% from day before closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1907188 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8101.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XFOR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Mostafa Adam S. sold 2,641 shares for $1.89 per share. The transaction valued at 4,991 led to the insider holds 80,221 shares of the business.

DiBiase Mary sold 464 shares of XFOR for $877 on Jun 30. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 150,536 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Ragan Paula, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,724 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 12,910 and left with 543,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 298.33M and an Enterprise Value of 241.85M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $2.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4466.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XFOR traded on average about 3.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 145.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.72M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.39M with a Short Ratio of 14.39M, compared to 8.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.07% and a Short% of Float of 9.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.86M and the low estimate is $6.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15,300.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.