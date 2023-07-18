1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) Shares Decline by -1.77% to Close at $0.22

As of close of business last night, 1847 Holdings LLC’s stock clocked out at $0.22, down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5522041 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EFSH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Strategic Risk, LLC. bought 102,000 shares for $0.29 per share. The transaction valued at 29,100 led to the insider holds 3,165,851 shares of the business.

Strategic Risk, LLC. bought 443,413 shares of EFSH for $101,985 on Jul 10. The 10% Owner now owns 3,063,261 shares after completing the transaction at $0.23 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Roberts Ellery, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $1.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,660 and bolstered with 376,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFSH now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63M and an Enterprise Value of 38.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFSH has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4180, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3340.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EFSH traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.25M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EFSH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 744.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 108.66k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.60% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, EFSH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 232.30%.