6 analysts offer recommendations for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) stock

The price of OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) closed at $2.12 in the last session, up 1.44% from day before closing price of $2.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3511588 shares were traded. OPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0597.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Nabel Gary J. bought 272,637 shares for $1.84 per share. The transaction valued at 500,857 led to the insider holds 19,912,459 shares of the business.

Nabel Gary J. bought 187,608 shares of OPK for $340,042 on May 05. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 263,079 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,294 and bolstered with 200,031,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.64B and an Enterprise Value of 1.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPK has reached a high of $2.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5142.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPK traded on average about 3.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 751.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.23M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OPK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 38.93M with a Short Ratio of 38.93M, compared to 41.34M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 8.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $201.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $262.1M to a low estimate of $169.22M. As of the current estimate, OPKO Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $309.89M, an estimated decrease of -34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.53M, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $899.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $761.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $813.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1B, down -19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $866.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $974.7M and the low estimate is $783.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.