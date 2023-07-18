9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs NMTR

After finishing at $0.68 in the prior trading day, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) closed at $0.62, down -7.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0529 from its previous closing price. On the day, 278204 shares were traded. NMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6979 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NMTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 08, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Sensenig Bethany sold 9,100 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 11,011 led to the insider holds 41,077 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMTR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.00M and an Enterprise Value of 7.23M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMTR has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7151, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6768.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 78.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 157.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.79M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NMTR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 586.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 589.42k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.18. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$4.5.