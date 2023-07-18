AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Shares Rise by 6.59% to Close at $0.19

As of close of business last night, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.19, up 6.59% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0116 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6025194 shares were traded. AGRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2275 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1760.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGRI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.47M and an Enterprise Value of 6.53M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRI has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3257, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8827.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGRI traded 798.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.75M. Insiders hold about 31.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 308.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 278.15k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Adecoagro S.A. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.83, with high estimates of $2.99 and low estimates of $12.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Basic Materials for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Real Estate. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.