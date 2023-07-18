Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) closed at $18.72 in the last session, up 1.41% from day before closing price of $18.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356274 shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATEC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Hunsaker Craig E sold 100,487 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,808,766 led to the insider holds 1,120,427 shares of the business.

Hunsaker Craig E sold 6,542 shares of ATEC for $117,756 on Jun 27. The EVP, PEOPLE/CULTURE & GC now owns 1,220,914 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Altman Elizabeth Ann, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,273 shares for $16.14 each. As a result, the insider received 149,666 and left with 31,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATEC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 2.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATEC is 1.30, which has changed by 17,091.17% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,488.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATEC traded on average about 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.08M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.42M with a Short Ratio of 8.42M, compared to 7.71M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $109.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.3M to a low estimate of $106.19M. As of the current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.15M, an estimated increase of 30.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $111.28M, an increase of 23.90% less than the figure of $30.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.4M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $451.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.87M, up 28.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $566.07M and the low estimate is $524.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.