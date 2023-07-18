Analyst EPS estimates for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) stock

After finishing at $0.17 in the prior trading day, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) closed at $0.16, down -4.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1113815 shares were traded. FOXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1689 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1510.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOXO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXO now has a Market Capitalization of 7.34M and an Enterprise Value of 8.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXO has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5429.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.26M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 477.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 380.2k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.