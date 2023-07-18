Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

In the latest session, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) closed at $6.06 up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $6.03. On the day, 553753 shares were traded. VNDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Moran Kevin Patrick sold 16,000 shares for $6.29 per share. The transaction valued at 100,710 led to the insider holds 122,926 shares of the business.

Williams Timothy sold 14,600 shares of VNDA for $95,754 on Jun 13. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 88,913 shares after completing the transaction at $6.56 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 22,538 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider received 140,876 and left with 1,476,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VNDA now has a Market Capitalization of 348.11M and an Enterprise Value of -142.65M. As of this moment, Vanda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNDA has reached a high of $11.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNDA has traded an average of 577.37K shares per day and 493.71k over the past ten days. A total of 57.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.52M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.16% stake in the company. Shares short for VNDA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 2.83M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $211.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $211.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.38M, down -16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.3M and the low estimate is $185.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.