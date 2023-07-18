Analyzing Fastenal Company (FAST)’s quick and current ratios

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) closed the day trading at $57.28 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $57.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3317591 shares were traded. FAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FAST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 134.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 577.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Owen Terry Modock sold 20,000 shares for $56.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,123,070 led to the insider holds 7,000 shares of the business.

Drazkowski William Joseph sold 624 shares of FAST for $34,134 on May 12. The EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT now owns 5,997 shares after completing the transaction at $54.70 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Owen Terry Modock, who serves as the SENIOR EXECUTIVE VP of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $53.24 each. As a result, the insider received 798,640 and left with 7,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FAST now has a Market Capitalization of 32.72B and an Enterprise Value of 33.10B. As of this moment, Fastenal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has reached a high of $59.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FAST traded about 3.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FAST traded about 3.86M shares per day. A total of 570.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 569.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FAST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.64M with a Short Ratio of 14.64M, compared to 14.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Dividends & Splits

FAST’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 1.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35. The current Payout Ratio is 65.50% for FAST, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.85B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Fastenal Company’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.98B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.11B and the low estimate is $7.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.