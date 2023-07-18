Analyzing LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)’s quick and current ratios

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) closed the day trading at $4.04 down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 946968 shares were traded. LFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LFMD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Alvarez Nicholas P bought 10,712 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 31,279 led to the insider holds 180,000 shares of the business.

Velge Bertrand bought 3,945 shares of LFMD for $11,580 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 212,310 shares after completing the transaction at $2.94 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Velge Bertrand, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 44,365 shares for $2.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,933 and bolstered with 208,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFMD now has a Market Capitalization of 135.39M and an Enterprise Value of 145.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFMD has reached a high of $5.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2027.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LFMD traded about 246.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LFMD traded about 628.27k shares per day. A total of 31.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LFMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 1.99M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.12% and a Short% of Float of 7.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $35.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.5M to a low estimate of $35.06M. As of the current estimate, LifeMD Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.46M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.03M, an increase of 16.30% over than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.79M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.03M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170M and the low estimate is $168M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.