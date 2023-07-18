Analyzing nCino Inc. (NCNO)’s quick and current ratios

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed the day trading at $31.57 up 1.74% from the previous closing price of $31.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503579 shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NCNO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 12, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Sellers Jeanette sold 2,765 shares for $24.19 per share. The transaction valued at 66,885 led to the insider holds 25,526 shares of the business.

Naude Pierre sold 14,385 shares of NCNO for $346,002 on Jun 09. The CEO now owns 1,140,559 shares after completing the transaction at $24.05 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Glover Joshua L, who serves as the President & Chief Rev Officer of the company, sold 6,109 shares for $24.05 each. As a result, the insider received 146,940 and left with 441,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCNO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.54B and an Enterprise Value of 3.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -88.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $39.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NCNO traded about 896.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NCNO traded about 444.57k shares per day. A total of 112.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 7.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $114.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $116.5M to a low estimate of $114.05M. As of the current estimate, nCino Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.63M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $475.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $408.31M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $555.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $586.4M and the low estimate is $538.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.