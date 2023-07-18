Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $15.19 in the prior trading day, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) closed at $15.20, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1246636 shares were traded. APLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APLE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 580.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $18 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Hugh Redd bought 1,000 shares for $14.48 per share. The transaction valued at 14,480 led to the insider holds 110,997 shares of the business.

GATHRIGHT KRISTIAN M bought 70 shares of APLE for $1,009 on May 25. The Director now owns 70 shares after completing the transaction at $14.42 per share. On May 05, another insider, KNIGHT GLADE M, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $15.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 77,496 and bolstered with 568,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48B and an Enterprise Value of 5.00B. As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has reached a high of $18.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 229.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.11M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 5.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, APLE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88. The current Payout Ratio is 113.30% for APLE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $351.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $355.48M to a low estimate of $342.15M. As of the current estimate, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $337.67M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.57M, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $353.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.09M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.