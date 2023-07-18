Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.42, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $10.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1060990 shares were traded. ARCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARCO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.19B and an Enterprise Value of 3.52B. As of this moment, Arcos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has reached a high of $10.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARCO traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.83M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.24M, compared to 1.09M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.19, ARCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for ARCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2021 when the company split stock in a 71:70 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $883.9M, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.91B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.