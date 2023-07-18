Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock Price Peaks at $3.5800 During Trading

The closing price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) was $3.54 for the day, up 4.12% from the previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3298158 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4300.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $6 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Williams Laura A sold 25,000 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 83,632 led to the insider holds 294,430 shares of the business.

Blanks Robert sold 33,333 shares of ARDX for $121,042 on Jun 23. The insider now owns 266,134 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share. On May 23, another insider, RAAB MICHAEL, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,357 shares for $3.65 each. As a result, the insider received 41,489 and left with 887,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDX now has a Market Capitalization of 759.20M and an Enterprise Value of 664.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7270, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0361.

Shares Statistics:

ARDX traded an average of 5.40M shares per day over the past three months and 3.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.91M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 26.13M with a Short Ratio of 26.13M, compared to 17.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.18% and a Short% of Float of 12.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ardelyx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.53M, an estimated increase of 504.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.59M, an increase of 348.70% less than the figure of $504.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.16M, up 55.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228.97M and the low estimate is $73.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 116.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.