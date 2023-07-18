Are Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) shares too expensive at this price?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) closed the day trading at $3.29 up 3.79% from the previous closing price of $3.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1465561 shares were traded. INVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0150.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INVZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVZ now has a Market Capitalization of 448.50M and an Enterprise Value of 334.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 89.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 63.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVZ has reached a high of $6.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8387, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9659.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INVZ traded about 1.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INVZ traded about 1.9M shares per day. A total of 136.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.10M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INVZ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.54M with a Short Ratio of 9.54M, compared to 9.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 7.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.9. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.8M, an estimated decrease of -41.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.84M, an increase of 27.90% over than the figure of -$41.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.03M, up 123.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 473.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.