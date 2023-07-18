As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) offers stability

After finishing at $18.92 in the prior trading day, Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $18.79, down -0.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770969 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QFIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.31B. As of this moment, Qifu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 934.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 845.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 161.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.65M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.07M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, QFIN’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.57, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.29 and $3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $4.91, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.53 and $4.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $2.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.