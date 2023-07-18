Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Records 1.27 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.2100 High

After finishing at $2.02 in the prior trading day, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) closed at $2.21, up 9.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1271415 shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,600,443 led to the insider holds 32,086,697 shares of the business.

Brand Florian bought 70,000 shares of ATAI for $103,558 on Mar 29. The insider now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATAI now has a Market Capitalization of 366.88M and an Enterprise Value of 133.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1235.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 495.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $4.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2037.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.49M. Insiders hold about 9.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 4.97M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.17.