Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.25, up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $11.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2173762 shares were traded. AUPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.15.

To gain a deeper understanding of AUPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Jayne David R.W. sold 8,733 shares for $11.26 per share. The transaction valued at 98,334 led to the insider holds 49,310 shares of the business.

MacKay-Dunn R. Hector sold 4,818 shares of AUPH for $54,251 on May 23. The Director now owns 24,225 shares after completing the transaction at $11.26 per share. On May 23, another insider, Leversage Jill, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,815 shares for $11.26 each. As a result, the insider received 54,217 and left with 18,528 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 1.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.48.

Over the past 52 weeks, AUPH has reached a high of $12.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.42.

It appears that AUPH traded 2.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 142.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AUPH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 15.65M with a Short Ratio of 15.65M, compared to 16.7M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.94% and a Short% of Float of 10.98%.

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.66.

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $38.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39M to a low estimate of $36.3M. As of the current estimate, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.19M, an estimated increase of 35.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.37M, a decrease of -27.60% less than the figure of $35.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.61M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $156.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.03M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.9M and the low estimate is $176.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.