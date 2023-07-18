Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4042827 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Our analysis of AUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when Anderson Sterling sold 175,687 shares for $3.24 per share. The transaction valued at 569,525 led to the insider holds 92,899 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 200,000 shares of AUR for $679,440 on Jul 13. The Director now owns 92,899 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Anderson Sterling, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $3.33 each. As a result, the insider received 665,360 and left with 92,899 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.74B and an Enterprise Value of 2.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 149.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 112.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.72.

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $3.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7032.

AUR traded an average of 4.63M shares per day over the past three months and 6.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 29.66M with a Short Ratio of 29.66M, compared to 13.91M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.46%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.74.