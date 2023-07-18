Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) closed at $0.73 in the last session, down -2.65% from day before closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0199 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500714 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASM now has a Market Capitalization of 86.51M and an Enterprise Value of 86.97M. As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $1.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7247.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASM traded on average about 475.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 487.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 352.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 383.17k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.55M to a low estimate of $13.2M. As of the current estimate, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $9.37M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.36M, an increase of 57.50% over than the figure of $48.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.01M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.19M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.67M and the low estimate is $49.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.