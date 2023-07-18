Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) was $30.82 for the day, down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $30.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1023868 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BEAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Simon Amy sold 11,654 shares for $29.70 per share. The transaction valued at 346,115 led to the insider holds 69,308 shares of the business.

Evans John M. sold 6,493 shares of BEAM for $188,904 on Apr 04. The CEO now owns 1,117,979 shares after completing the transaction at $29.09 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Burrell Terry-Ann, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,186 shares for $29.09 each. As a result, the insider received 63,598 and left with 47,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $73.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.71.

Shares Statistics:

BEAM traded an average of 826.03K shares per day over the past three months and 865.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.63M with a Short Ratio of 12.63M, compared to 12.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.57% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.15 and a low estimate of -$1.73, while EPS last year was -$1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.43, with high estimates of -$1.15 and low estimates of -$1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.69 and -$6.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.6. EPS for the following year is -$5.93, with 15 analysts recommending between -$4.36 and -$7.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.65M, an estimated increase of 8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.05M, an increase of 127.30% over than the figure of $8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.92M, up 21.50% from the average estimate.