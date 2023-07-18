BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed the day trading at $7.19 up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $7.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2884950 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.11.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when SANDERS MACHELLE sold 4,000 shares for $7.98 per share. The transaction valued at 31,920 led to the insider holds 25,611 shares of the business.

Hutson Nancy J sold 12,866 shares of BCRX for $103,443 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 81,818 shares after completing the transaction at $8.04 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Thackray Helen M., who serves as the Chief R&D Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $8.29 each. As a result, the insider received 58,030 and left with 207,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 1.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCRX traded about 2.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCRX traded about 2.17M shares per day. A total of 188.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 37.39M with a Short Ratio of 37.39M, compared to 35.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.79% and a Short% of Float of 22.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.86, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Healthcare and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Healthcare. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.