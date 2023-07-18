Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (CVKD) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CVKD) closed at $1.31 up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666720 shares were traded. CVKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND bought 10,000 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 13,900 led to the insider holds 594,792 shares of the business.

MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND bought 20,000 shares of CVKD for $33,398 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 574,792 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVKD now has a Market Capitalization of 17.06M and an Enterprise Value of 13.07M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVKD has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4993, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7071.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVKD has traded an average of 374.60K shares per day and 2.14M over the past ten days. A total of 10.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.55M. Shares short for CVKD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 72.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 69.34k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.