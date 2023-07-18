Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Canadian Solar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.08, up 3.09% from its previous closing price of $36.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2221192 shares were traded. CSIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.84.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CSIQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSIQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.46B and an Enterprise Value of 6.17B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $47.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CSIQ traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.52M. Insiders hold about 31.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 3.94M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.82 and $4.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.53. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.23 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $2.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $2.4B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.31B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B, an increase of 27.90% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.2B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.47B, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.64B and the low estimate is $9.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.