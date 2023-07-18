Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $29.68 During Trading Session

After finishing at $30.18 in the prior trading day, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) closed at $29.68, down -1.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565119 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CERE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,501,340 led to the insider holds 2,704 shares of the business.

DEKKERS MARIJN E sold 200,000 shares of CERE for $6,886,000 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 402,326 shares after completing the transaction at $34.43 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Bodenrader Mark, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,895 shares for $32.95 each. As a result, the insider received 62,440 and left with 5,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.65B and an Enterprise Value of 4.20B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 559.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 457.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.38M. Insiders hold about 17.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.33M, compared to 5.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 12.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.54 and -$3.64.