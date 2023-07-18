Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Records 4.04 million Shares Traded, Reaches $15.66 High

After finishing at $15.56 in the prior trading day, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) closed at $15.03, down -3.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4042797 shares were traded. CNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 22.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 21.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on July 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $20 from $23 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when SENIOR ENRIQUE sold 35,054 shares for $12.47 per share. The transaction valued at 437,123 led to the insider holds 46,609 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.83B and an Enterprise Value of 4.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $19.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.30M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.92% stake in the company. Shares short for CNK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 23.8M with a Short Ratio of 23.80M, compared to 27.3M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.57% and a Short% of Float of 31.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $862.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $930M to a low estimate of $771.6M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $744.1M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $713.85M, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $780.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.31B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.