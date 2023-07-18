Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Rise 3.31% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.00

The price of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) closed at $5.00 in the last session, up 3.31% from day before closing price of $4.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1664887 shares were traded. CLNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8201.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on July 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Corbus Barclay sold 5,643 shares for $5.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,133 led to the insider holds 624,458 shares of the business.

Corbus Barclay sold 11,286 shares of CLNE for $61,960 on Jan 23. The SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT now owns 630,101 shares after completing the transaction at $5.49 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Pratt Mitchell W, who serves as the COO AND SECRETARY of the company, sold 8,140 shares for $5.57 each. As a result, the insider received 45,307 and left with 854,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -90.57.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLNE is 2.20, which has changed by -859.23% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,488.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has reached a high of $8.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2206.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLNE traded on average about 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 222.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.11M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 12.13M, compared to 11.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $103.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.81M to a low estimate of $79.8M. As of the current estimate, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s year-ago sales were $97.22M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.54M, a decrease of -12.80% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $616.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $343.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.16M, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $494.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.7M and the low estimate is $370.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.