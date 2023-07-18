Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Records 0.9 million Shares Traded, Reaches $4.4500 High

After finishing at $4.37 in the prior trading day, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) closed at $4.42, up 1.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 901089 shares were traded. CYH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when SMITH WAYNE T bought 800,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 2,352,000 led to the insider holds 4,059,196 shares of the business.

SMITH WAYNE T bought 200,000 shares of CYH for $600,000 on Aug 01. The Executive Chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYH now has a Market Capitalization of 604.40M and an Enterprise Value of 12.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYH has reached a high of $8.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1766.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.20M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.98M, compared to 7.63M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CYH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 21, 2016 when the company split stock in a 121:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.34 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.08B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of the current estimate, Community Health Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.93B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.21B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.24B and the low estimate is $12.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.