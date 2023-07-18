Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for DZS Inc. (DZSI)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510713 shares were traded. DZSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

Our analysis of DZSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Kawecki Misty Dawn bought 2,500 shares for $10.84 per share. The transaction valued at 27,100 led to the insider holds 22,107 shares of the business.

VOGT CHARLES D bought 20,000 shares of DZSI for $219,600 on Feb 22. The President & CEO now owns 83,705 shares after completing the transaction at $10.98 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Kawecki Misty Dawn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $10.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,850 and bolstered with 19,607 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DZSI now has a Market Capitalization of 123.08M and an Enterprise Value of 149.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.36.

Over the past 52 weeks, DZSI has reached a high of $19.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.6358.

DZSI traded an average of 314.36K shares per day over the past three months and 231.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.68M. Insiders hold about 33.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DZSI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 749.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 687.45k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.52.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.16M to a low estimate of $80.2M. As of the current estimate, DZS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.08M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.28M, a decrease of -8.20% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DZSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $368.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.69M, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $425.4M and the low estimate is $394.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.