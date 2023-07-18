Consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s next quarter EPS at -$1.17

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) closed the day trading at $21.73 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $21.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622383 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RCUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Azoy Alexander sold 1,018 shares for $20.41 per share. The transaction valued at 20,777 led to the insider holds 11,596 shares of the business.

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. bought 1,010,000 shares of RCUS for $19,452,600 on Jun 28. The 10% Owner now owns 14,823,029 shares after completing the transaction at $19.26 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Jarrett Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 12,437 shares for $19.12 each. As a result, the insider received 237,795 and left with 381,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 659.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $36.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RCUS traded about 1.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RCUS traded about 949.53k shares per day. A total of 73.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 7.89M, compared to 10.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.80% and a Short% of Float of 18.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1.05 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.79 and -$5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.53. EPS for the following year is -$3.97, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$5.96.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $30.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.76M, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.05M, an increase of 19.00% over than the figure of $13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $169.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.78M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 62.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.