Considering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.25, up 1.81% from its previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1676737 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LXRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when COATS LONNEL bought 10,000 shares for $2.16 per share. The transaction valued at 21,600 led to the insider holds 814,359 shares of the business.

COATS LONNEL bought 10,000 shares of LXRX for $21,792 on Jun 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 804,359 shares after completing the transaction at $2.18 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, COATS LONNEL, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,950 and bolstered with 794,359 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LXRX now has a Market Capitalization of 550.91M and an Enterprise Value of 500.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5733.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.97k whereas that against EBITDA is -4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6724, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3542.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LXRX traded 2.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 189.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.84M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LXRX as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.46M with a Short Ratio of 14.46M, compared to 10.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 9.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.63M, an increase of 11,160.00% over than the figure of $100.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139k, up 15,504.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.42M and the low estimate is $34.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 247.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.