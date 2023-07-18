Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$1.01

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed the day trading at $33.81 down -3.21% from the previous closing price of $34.93. On the day, 593592 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYTK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Blum Robert I sold 12,500 shares for $35.28 per share. The transaction valued at 440,940 led to the insider holds 441,417 shares of the business.

Malik Fady Ibraham sold 2,500 shares of CYTK for $88,425 on Jul 13. The EVP Research & Development now owns 160,664 shares after completing the transaction at $35.37 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Bhanji Muna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $34.12 each. As a result, the insider received 68,235 and left with 14,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.23B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYTK traded about 867.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYTK traded about 792.48k shares per day. A total of 95.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.11% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.95M with a Short Ratio of 9.95M, compared to 9.46M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.41% and a Short% of Float of 17.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.45 and -$5.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.34. EPS for the following year is -$4.44, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$6.04.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $5.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.97M to a low estimate of $70k. As of the current estimate, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $88.97M, an estimated decrease of -93.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.31M, an increase of 383.40% over than the figure of -$93.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.59M, down -48.80% from the average estimate.