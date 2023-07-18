Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Rise 1.46% in Day Trading, Closes at $11.82

The price of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed at $11.82 in the last session, up 1.46% from day before closing price of $11.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1293362 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAWN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9 from $34 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when AI Day1 LLC bought 769,230 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,990 led to the insider holds 11,453,868 shares of the business.

Blackman Samuel C. sold 1,229 shares of DAWN for $19,664 on Jun 05. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 1,234,363 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On May 16, another insider, Bender Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,104 shares for $13.12 each. As a result, the insider received 40,732 and left with 1,179,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAWN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 709.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAWN traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.98M with a Short Ratio of 13.98M, compared to 10M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.10% and a Short% of Float of 25.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.05 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.47. EPS for the following year is -$2.34, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $255M and the low estimate is $6.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128,480.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.