DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) closed at $1.08 down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634142 shares were traded. DOYU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DouYu International Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.20 from $1.10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOYU now has a Market Capitalization of 345.36M and an Enterprise Value of -529.62M. As of this moment, DouYu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 54.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0449, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2271.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOYU has traded an average of 653.19K shares per day and 575.24k over the past ten days. A total of 320.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.58M. Insiders hold about 3.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DOYU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.01M with a Short Ratio of 14.01M, compared to 13.41M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $185.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $186.78M to a low estimate of $183.42M. As of the current estimate, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $254.72M, an estimated decrease of -27.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOYU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $777.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $735.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $764.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, down -24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $784.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $833.48M and the low estimate is $689.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.