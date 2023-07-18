DY (Dycom Industries Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) closed the day trading at $102.00 down -5.06% from the previous closing price of $107.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830961 shares were traded. DY stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when DeFerrari H Andrew sold 10,282 shares for $94.11 per share. The transaction valued at 967,639 led to the insider holds 148,425 shares of the business.

URNESS RYAN F sold 3,300 shares of DY for $313,170 on Mar 30. The VP, GC & Secretary now owns 26,242 shares after completing the transaction at $94.90 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Sykes Richard K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $92.35 each. As a result, the insider received 184,700 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.99B and an Enterprise Value of 3.81B. As of this moment, Dycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DY has reached a high of $122.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DY traded about 349.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DY traded about 304.46k shares per day. A total of 29.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.23M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.8M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.43, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.28 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $7.24, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.8 and $6.19.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Dycom Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $972.27M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.81B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.52B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.