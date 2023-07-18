Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) closed at $5.93 up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630676 shares were traded. KODK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.78.

For a deeper understanding of Eastman Kodak Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Katz Philippe D bought 3,000 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 13,770 led to the insider holds 155,496 shares of the business.

SILECK MICHAEL bought 15,000 shares of KODK for $65,850 on May 19. The Director now owns 74,575 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Katz Philippe D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,500 and bolstered with 152,496 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KODK now has a Market Capitalization of 470.51M and an Enterprise Value of 815.51M. As of this moment, Eastman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.62.

Over the past 52 weeks, KODK has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.16.

For the past three months, KODK has traded an average of 713.34K shares per day and 1.49M over the past ten days. A total of 79.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.15M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KODK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.14M, compared to 4.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 10.81%.

