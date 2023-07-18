Enviva Inc. (EVA) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Enviva Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.93, up 2.05% from its previous closing price of $12.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962709 shares were traded. EVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on May 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $10 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when BUMGARNER JOHN C JR bought 100,000 shares for $8.50 per share. The transaction valued at 850,000 led to the insider holds 415,763 shares of the business.

BUMGARNER JOHN C JR bought 20,000 shares of EVA for $166,600 on May 19. The Director now owns 315,763 shares after completing the transaction at $8.33 per share. On May 09, another insider, Alexander Ralph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,870 shares for $9.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,700 and bolstered with 14,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVA now has a Market Capitalization of 961.09M and an Enterprise Value of 2.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 187.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $77.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVA traded 1.72M shares on average per day over the past three months and 974.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.99M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7M with a Short Ratio of 7.00M, compared to 7.07M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.42% and a Short% of Float of 18.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.71, EVA has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.62. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.90.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $304.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $329.04M to a low estimate of $275.8M. As of the current estimate, Enviva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $296.32M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.83M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $351.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.