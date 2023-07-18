Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Stock Closes down -21.07% on Monday Trading

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) closed the day trading at $1.11 down -21.07% from the previous closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2498686 shares were traded. EVGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGN now has a Market Capitalization of 47.62M and an Enterprise Value of 30.78M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGN has reached a high of $1.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8158, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7351.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVGN traded about 243.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVGN traded about 914.54k shares per day. A total of 41.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.74M. Insiders hold about 2.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 552.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 223.79k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $880k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $770k. As of the current estimate, Evogene Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $312k, an estimated increase of 182.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68M, up 342.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.5M and the low estimate is $14.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 139.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.