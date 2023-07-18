Examining Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) closed at $0.37 down -4.40% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0170 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589749 shares were traded. CYTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.94M and an Enterprise Value of 10.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7678, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1373.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CYTO has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 781.89k over the past ten days. A total of 8.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.78M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 90.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 206.58k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.