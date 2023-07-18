Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3926 Before Closing at $0.40

In the latest session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) closed at $0.40 down -52.47% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4360 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3057808 shares were traded. DUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3926.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUO now has a Market Capitalization of 22.48M and an Enterprise Value of 12.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9740.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DUO has traded an average of 481.72K shares per day and 666.32k over the past ten days. A total of 5.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DUO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 225.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 46.04k on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.31M, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.58M and the low estimate is $157.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.