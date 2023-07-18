FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Shares Decline by -4.39% to Close at $5.45

As of close of business last night, FingerMotion Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.45, down -4.39% from its previous closing price of $5.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822270 shares were traded. FNGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FNGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Leong Yew Poh sold 2,500 shares for $4.20 per share. The transaction valued at 10,500 led to the insider holds 232,500 shares of the business.

Leong Yew Poh sold 10,000 shares of FNGR for $25,625 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 235,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.56 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Leong Yew Poh, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 6,250 and left with 245,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNGR now has a Market Capitalization of 283.33M and an Enterprise Value of 278.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -42.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FNGR traded 596.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.89M. Insiders hold about 52.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 987.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 304.27k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.34M and the low estimate is $126.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.