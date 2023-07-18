First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Stock Closes down -14.73% on Monday Trading

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) closed the day trading at $0.81 down -14.73% from the previous closing price of $0.95. On the day, 595697 shares were traded. FWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9302 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FWBI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when SAPIRSTEIN JAMES sold 3,349 shares for $1.54 per share. The transaction valued at 5,157 led to the insider holds 36,161 shares of the business.

Romano Sarah sold 1,977 shares of FWBI for $3,045 on Jul 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 17,476 shares after completing the transaction at $1.54 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, SAPIRSTEIN JAMES, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,347 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 8,368 and left with 39,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.41M and an Enterprise Value of 1.99M. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $40.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8823, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3334.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FWBI traded about 1.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FWBI traded about 693.17k shares per day. A total of 4.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.15M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 211.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 58.26k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$52.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.76 and -$1.76.