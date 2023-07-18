Fisker Inc. (FSR) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs FSR

After finishing at $6.17 in the prior trading day, Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) closed at $6.85, up 11.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10867458 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $14 from $19 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Huhnke Burkhard J. sold 10,280 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 60,960 led to the insider holds 25,493 shares of the business.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd sold 1,529,026 shares of FSR for $10,015,120 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 17,937,500 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, FIFTHDELTA Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 713,727 shares for $6.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,946,128 and left with 19,466,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.35B and an Enterprise Value of 2.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5065.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.53k whereas that against EBITDA is -4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 320.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 191.14M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 75.51M with a Short Ratio of 75.51M, compared to 61.45M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.04% and a Short% of Float of 36.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $143.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $348M to a low estimate of $59M. As of the current estimate, Fisker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10k, an estimated increase of 1,431,900.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $342k, up 461,376.61% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 123.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.