FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Stock Price Peaks at $3.3600 During Trading

The closing price of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) was $3.32 for the day, up 6.07% from the previous closing price of $3.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1245536 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when Mullings Tamara sold 5,163 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 17,038 led to the insider holds 270,996 shares of the business.

ARC Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTCI for $112,700 on Jul 12. The 10% Owner now owns 13,240,857 shares after completing the transaction at $3.22 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, ARC Family Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider received 109,900 and left with 13,275,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTCI now has a Market Capitalization of 370.83M and an Enterprise Value of 331.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6281.

Shares Statistics:

FTCI traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.72M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.71M, compared to 5.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.90% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.23M to a low estimate of $44.55M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.72M, an estimated increase of 55.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.35M, an increase of 343.40% over than the figure of $55.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.88M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $327.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.07M, up 115.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514.12M and the low estimate is $370.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.